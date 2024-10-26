Q1 Earnings Estimate for TSE:CNR Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$171.07.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$154.25 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$144.23 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The company has a market cap of C$97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$157.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$164.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Lund Freeman bought 1,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$152.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,572.80. In related news, Director David Lund Freeman bought 1,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$152.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,572.80. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 543 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,773 shares of company stock worth $437,437. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

