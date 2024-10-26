Q1 Earnings Estimate for TSE:CNR Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $8.22 EPS.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion.
View Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Stock Performance
Shares of CNR opened at C$154.25 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$144.23 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The company has a market cap of C$97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$157.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$164.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David Lund Freeman bought 1,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$152.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,572.80. In related news, Director David Lund Freeman bought 1,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$152.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,572.80. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 543 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,773 shares of company stock worth $437,437. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian National Railway
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.