Q1 Earnings Forecast for Transocean Issued By Zacks Research

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transocean in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RIG. Barclays decreased their price target on Transocean from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Transocean Stock Up 0.9 %

RIG opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. Transocean’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,139,312.22. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $468,476,695.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 138.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 36.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

