Q4 Earnings Estimate for WTFC Issued By DA Davidson

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $113.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,603,000 after buying an additional 244,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,376,000 after buying an additional 146,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,638,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000,000 after buying an additional 72,082 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 815,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,372,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 781,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,805,000 after buying an additional 47,242 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,604.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

