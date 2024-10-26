Q4 EPS Estimate for Keysight Technologies Reduced by Analyst

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keysight Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

KEYS stock opened at $155.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 284,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,146,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

