Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.12.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Qiagen Stock Performance
QGEN opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.
Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Qiagen
QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
