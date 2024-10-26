Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Qiagen by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QGEN opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

