Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Stock Price Up 18.5% – Time to Buy?

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) was up 18.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 15,014,228 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 10,080,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of £9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.79.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

