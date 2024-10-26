RA International Group (LON:RAI) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s Why

RA International Group plc (LON:RAI – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.74 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.73 ($0.11). 1,470,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,683% from the average session volume of 52,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

RA International Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £14.32 million, a P/E ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.77.

RA International Group Company Profile

RA International Group plc provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; and brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units.

