Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,227 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $18,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $339.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $247.52 and a 1-year high of $343.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.91.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

