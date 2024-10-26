Raymond James Predicts Methanex’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $6.32 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.64. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share.
Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.35 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 10.21%.
Shares of MX stock opened at C$56.32 on Thursday. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$49.21 and a 1 year high of C$74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$57.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79.
In related news, Director Leslie O’donoghue purchased 2,500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$54.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,876.00. In other news, Director Leslie O’donoghue acquired 2,500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$54.75 per share, with a total value of C$136,876.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Price acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$50.69 per share, with a total value of C$25,347.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,953 shares of company stock valued at $262,064. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
