Raymond James Predicts Reduced Earnings for Auto Prop Reit

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.49. The business had revenue of C$23.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

