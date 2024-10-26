Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $933.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,093.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,039.90. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,260.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 target price (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,101.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

