Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for KEYS FY2026 Earnings

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Keysight Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $7.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.14. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.32. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after acquiring an additional 828,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

