Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AGIO Q3 Earnings

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.80) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.79). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.87) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.99) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.95) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AGIO. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 307.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after purchasing an additional 855,739 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after purchasing an additional 388,381 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 871,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $13,922,000.

In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $988,346.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $988,346.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,358. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

