Research Analysts Offer Predictions for POR FY2027 Earnings

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Portland General Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Portland General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Portland General Electric’s FY2028 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POR

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR opened at $48.33 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.73%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $120,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,902.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $120,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,902.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,146,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,069,000 after purchasing an additional 212,981 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 26,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $700,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.