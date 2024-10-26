Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TFII FY2025 Earnings

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Desjardins cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.27. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $174.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $133.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TFI International has a twelve month low of $106.84 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in TFI International by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TFI International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

