Research Analysts Set Expectations for Middleby Q1 Earnings

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.17.

MIDD opened at $137.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average of $134.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Middleby has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Middleby had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1,246.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Middleby by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 97.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Middleby by 93.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

