Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) & Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Head-To-Head Review

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) and Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytosorbents and Revenio Group Oyj”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $32.93 million 1.71 -$28.51 million ($0.59) -1.76 Revenio Group Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Revenio Group Oyj has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytosorbents.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 1 1 1 3.00 Revenio Group Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cytosorbents and Revenio Group Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cytosorbents presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Revenio Group Oyj.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Revenio Group Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -68.70% -131.84% -50.72% Revenio Group Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Revenio Group Oyj on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. The company also develops CytoSorb-XL, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients, and removal of anti-A and anti-B blood group antibodies from whole blood and plasma; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia in patients with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it develops BetaSorb, a device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; DrugSorb, a device to remove drugs and chemicals from the blood; and DrugSorb-ATR, an antithrombotic removal system. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Cytosorbents Corporation in May 2010. Cytosorbents Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Revenio Group Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Revenio Group Oyj, provides ophthalmological devices and software solutions for the diagnosis of glaucoma, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy in Finland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers iCare IC100 and IC200 tonometers; iCare HOME, a device for self-measurement of eye pressure; and iCare TONOVET an IOP measuring on animal patients by general veterinary practitioners, veterinary ophthalmologists, and other veterinary medical personnel. It also provides imaging devices comprising iCare EIDON AF, a device with confocal retinal imaging; and DRSplus, a device for pupil imaging; and iCare COMPASS, which provides fundus perimetry with true-color confocal retinal images. In addition, the company offers Oculo, an eye care software platform, which combines clinical communication, telehealth, remote patient monitoring and data analytics capabilities. Revenio Group Oyj was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Vantaa, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.