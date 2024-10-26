Reviewing Green Globe International (OTCMKTS:GGII) & 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) and Green Globe International (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Green Globe International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for 22nd Century Group and Green Globe International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Globe International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Green Globe International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group -275.12% -380.39% -127.56% Green Globe International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 22nd Century Group and Green Globe International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group $31.26 million 0.03 -$140.77 million ($102.62) 0.00 Green Globe International N/A N/A N/A -9.75 0.00

Green Globe International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 22nd Century Group. 22nd Century Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Globe International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Green Globe International beats 22nd Century Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 22nd Century Group

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc., a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mocksville, North Carolina.

About Green Globe International

(Get Free Report)

Green Globe International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fast-moving consumer goods. The company offers herbs and hemp smokable rolling papers. It also develops and manufactures CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products. The company owns intellectual property and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries. Green Globe International, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.