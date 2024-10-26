Reviewing ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) & Centuri (NYSE:CTRI)

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) and Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ONEOK and Centuri”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEOK $19.10 billion 2.95 $2.66 billion $4.30 22.48 Centuri $2.64 billion 0.60 -$186.18 million N/A N/A

ONEOK has higher revenue and earnings than Centuri.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

69.1% of ONEOK shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of ONEOK shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ONEOK and Centuri, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEOK 0 7 10 0 2.59 Centuri 2 2 2 2 2.50

ONEOK presently has a consensus target price of $94.77, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Centuri has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Centuri’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centuri is more favorable than ONEOK.

Profitability

This table compares ONEOK and Centuri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEOK 13.41% 15.54% 5.78% Centuri N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ONEOK beats Centuri on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc. engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions; and provides midstream services to producers of NGLs. It also owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; NGL distribution pipelines in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana; transports refined petroleum products, including unleaded gasoline and diesel; and owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities connected to NGL fractionation, storage, and pipeline assets. In addition, the company transports and stores natural gas through regulated interstate and intrastate natural gas transmission pipelines, and natural gas storage facilities. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space and rail cars. Additionally, the company transports, stores, and distributes refined products, NGLs, and crude oil, as well as conducts commodity-related activities, including liquids blending and marketing activities. It serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; other NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; utilities; industrial companies; natural gasoline distributors; propane distributors; municipalities; ethanol producers; petrochemical, refining, and marketing companies; and heating fuel users, refineries, and exporters. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

