RLI Corporation Holds Analyst Conference Call on Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

On October 22, 2024, RLI Corporation conducted an analyst conference call to discuss its financial performance for the third quarter of the year. During the call, details regarding the company’s financial results were shared. A conference call transcript from this event has been attached and provided as Exhibit 99.1 in the recently filed 8-K Current Report with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The transcript of the analyst conference call on October 22, 2024, has been incorporated into the Form 8-K filing. It is important to note that the sharing of this transcript is not indicative of any regulatory obligation under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure). RLI Corporation clarified that the transcript does not contain any exclusive investor information that is not already publicly accessible. Furthermore, the company stated that it is not obliged to update this information in the future.

In addition to the conference call transcript, the Form 8-K filing also includes an Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) as described in Exhibit 104.

Jeffrey D. Fick, the Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of RLI Corporation, duly signed the report on behalf of the Company in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The report was signed on October 25, 2024.

