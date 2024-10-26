Robert W. Baird Increases Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $652.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $635.00 to $652.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.

ROP has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $542.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.44. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 24.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,448,000 after buying an additional 118,971 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,813,000 after buying an additional 102,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,176,000 after acquiring an additional 80,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,219,000 after acquiring an additional 78,870 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

