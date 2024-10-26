Rogco LP Sells 3,386 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rogco LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 19.4% of Rogco LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rogco LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after purchasing an additional 257,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,098,000 after acquiring an additional 237,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $581.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The company has a market cap of $502.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $569.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

