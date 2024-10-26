Rooshine (RSAU) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Rooshine to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Rooshine Competitors -2.11% -17.80% 1.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rooshine and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A Rooshine Competitors 75 532 1066 104 2.67

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 28.33%. Given Rooshine’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rooshine has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Rooshine has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rooshine and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine $150,000.00 -$670,000.00 -16.91 Rooshine Competitors $3.14 billion $54.23 million 10.45

Rooshine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine. Rooshine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rooshine competitors beat Rooshine on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Rooshine Company Profile

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

