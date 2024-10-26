Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of WGO Q3 Earnings

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.61. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $75.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5,711.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

