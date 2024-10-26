RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in RTX by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,519,000 after acquiring an additional 60,393 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.56.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $125.16 on Friday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,856 shares of company stock worth $17,131,253 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

