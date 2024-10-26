S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Update

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
S4 Capital Stock Down 2.6 %
S4 Capital stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.87.
About S4 Capital
