S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Update

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

S4 Capital Stock Down 2.6 %

S4 Capital stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.87.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising and marketing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

