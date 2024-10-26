Savaria FY2025 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savaria in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIS. Desjardins lifted their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$25.00 target price on Savaria and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.50.

Savaria Stock Down 0.3 %

SIS stock opened at C$22.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$23.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Savaria

In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. Insiders sold 50,002 shares of company stock worth $1,046,042 in the last ninety days. 17.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Featured Articles

