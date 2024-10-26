Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for JBT

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.67. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

JBT stock opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $82.64 and a 1-year high of $118.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

