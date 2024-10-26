Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Outlook for NEP FY2025 Earnings

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.25 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NEP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

Get Our Latest Report on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NEP opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.39%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 113.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 150.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.