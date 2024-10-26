Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic View of COLM FY2026 Earnings

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.53. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 2.1 %

COLM opened at $75.18 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $87.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 75.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $7,676,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.