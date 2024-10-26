Searle & CO. Purchases 23,300 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Searle & CO. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 16.0% of Searle & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $64,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 30,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $222.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.23. The stock has a market cap of $638.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

