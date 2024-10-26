Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $338,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 162.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $601,000.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09.

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

