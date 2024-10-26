Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,465,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after buying an additional 549,665 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,016,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2,119.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 307,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,835,000 after buying an additional 293,972 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $161.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day moving average of $142.75. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $167.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

