Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $794,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,810.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.09.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $391.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $376.38 and its 200 day moving average is $359.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.55 and a fifty-two week high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

