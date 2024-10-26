Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $872,000 Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,536,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,478,000 after purchasing an additional 44,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,615,000 after buying an additional 926,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,278,000 after buying an additional 90,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,673,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,984,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AMETEK from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $166.96 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.32 and its 200 day moving average is $169.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

