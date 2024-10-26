Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 51.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,086,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,715,000 after buying an additional 1,053,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Genpact by 34.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 847,249 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 130.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,465,000 after acquiring an additional 658,560 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,567,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,456,000 after purchasing an additional 284,842 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Genpact by 3,879.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 283,082 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Down 0.2 %

G opened at $38.34 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on G

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

