Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 397,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 35,232 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 26,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 209,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $30.41 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $32.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

