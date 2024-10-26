Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

