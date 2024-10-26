Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY opened at $224.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

