Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,517.8% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,666.3% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $284.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -106.29 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

