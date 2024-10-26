Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 569 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB opened at $72.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $72.89.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. Research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

