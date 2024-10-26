SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX) Short Interest Up 2,285.7% in October

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF (NASDAQ:GINX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 2,285.7% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of GINX opened at $26.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82.

SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

About SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF

The SGI Global Enhanced Income ETF (GINX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of global companies while employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate income from dividends and selling short-term options. GINX was launched on Feb 29, 2024 and is issued by Summit Global Investments.

Featured Stories

