Short Interest in Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Decreases By 89.4%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the September 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aqua Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APSI opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Aqua Power Systems has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

