Short Interest in Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Decreases By 89.4%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the September 30th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aqua Power Systems Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APSI opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Aqua Power Systems has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.
About Aqua Power Systems
