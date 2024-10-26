Short Interest in Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Declines By 90.0%

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $218.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.38. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Dividend Announcement

About Armanino Foods of Distinction

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

