Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Grows By 200.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXH opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.70. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,030,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

