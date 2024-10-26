Short Interest in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Increases By 1,609.0%

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, a growth of 1,609.0% from the September 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Price Performance
OTCMKTS HNHPF opened at $13.25 on Friday. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
