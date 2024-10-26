Short Interest in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Declines By 40.0%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Orgenesis Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ORGS opened at $1.20 on Friday. Orgenesis has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focuses on cell and gene therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Octomera and Therapies. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed cell based POCare therapies that are processed and produced under closed and automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network consisting of research institutes and hospitals.

