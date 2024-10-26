Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Expands By 2,583.3%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 2,583.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
GDO stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
