Short Interest in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Expands By 2,583.3%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 2,583.3% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

GDO stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.04.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 54.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $2,475,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Stories

