Sidoti Csr Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sify Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Sify Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sify Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th.

Sify Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,413 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sify Technologies Limited offers ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The company offers internet, internet protocol, multi-protocol label switching, virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.