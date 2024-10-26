Signaturefd LLC Acquires 3,075 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ET shares. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

